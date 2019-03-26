

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK, CCL, CCL.L) said Tuesday that it now expects full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55, compared to December guidance of $4.50 to $4.80, due to changes in fuel price and currency exchange rates and 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.78 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CCL is currently trading at $52.59, down $4.06 or 7.17%.



Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said, 'For the full year, our earnings guidance now reflects $155 million, or $0.22 per share, from fuel price and currency moving against us. Operationally, we continue to expect revenues and adjusted earnings per share improvements in line with our December guidance. We expect adjusted earnings per share to be higher than the prior year, despite a $45 million, or $0.06 per share, year over year drag from currency and the price of fuel.'



Based on current booking trends, the company continues to expect full year 2019 constant currency net cruise revenues to be up approximately 5.5 percent, with capacity growth of 4.6 percent, and net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared to the prior year driven by our NAA brands.



The company continues to expect full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 0.5 percent compared to the prior year.



Second quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be in line with the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the second quarter are expected to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared to the prior year. Changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates are expected to decrease earnings by $0.08 per share compared to the prior year.



The company expects adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter 2019 to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.60 versus 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $0.68. Analysts project second-quarter earnings of $0.72 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX