

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - European aerospace giant Airbus SE bagged an order for 300 commercial aircrafts from China, dealing a huge blow to rival Boeing Co. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. But, based on pre-discount list prices, the value is estimated to be $35 billion. Shares of Airbus are rising more than 2 percent in Paris.



The order comprises 290 A320 Family single-aisle aircrafts and 10 A350 XWB Family wide-body aircrafts. The average list price for the A320neo model aircraft is $110.6 million, while the A350-900 aircraft bears a list price of $317.4 million, according to data provided by the Airbus website.



Boeing has been grappling with the grounding of its best-selling Boeing 737 Max aircraft by airlines around the world following two fatal crashes in five months. The company is also reeling under the impact of the U.S.-China trade war. Boeing's 737 Max aircraft is the major global rival to the Airbus A320 aircraft.



Airbus said Tuesday that the company and China Aviation Supplies Holding Co. or CAS have signed a General Terms Agreement covering the purchase by Chinese airlines of a total of 300 Airbus aircrafts.



The GTA was signed in Paris by Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and future Airbus CEO; and Jia Baojun, Chairman of CAS, in the presence of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron.



China has become the world's most important aviation market, thanks to strong demand for air travel, spurred by its fast-growing middle class.



According to Airbus' latest China Market Forecast 2018 to 2037, China will need some 7,400 new passenger and freighter aircrafts in the next 20 years. This represents more than 19 percent of the world total demand for over 37,400 new aircrafts.



As at the end of January 2019, Chinese airlines operated a total of 1,730 Airbus aircrafts, of which 1,455 are A320 Family, while 17 are A350 XWB Family planes.



According to Bloomberg, China is considering excluding the Boeing 737 Max aircraft from a list of American products it buys under a trade deal with the U.S.



