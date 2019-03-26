

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation rose to its highest level in three months in February, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 6.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 5.6 percent rise in previous two months.



The latest rate of increase was the fastest since November, when inflation was 7.9 percent.



Domestic supply prices, which is the producer prices on the domestic and import markets together, climbed 5.7 percent from a year ago.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in February.



Prices in the import and export markets rose by 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for domestic market edged down by 0.1 percent.



