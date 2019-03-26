

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate fell in February from last year, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15-74 age group fell to 7.4 percent from 8.6 percent in February 2018.



The number of unemployed persons shrunk by 33,000 persons year-on-year to 200,000. Employment grew by 34,000 persons.



The youth jobless rate, which applied to the 15 to 24 age group, was 19.7 percent, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than a year ago.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 6.5 percent in February from 6.6 percent in January. A year ago, the rate was 8 percent.



