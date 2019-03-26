

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and ImmuNext, Inc. Tuesday said they have signed a global licensing and research agreement focused on the study of a preclinical novel target that could lead to potential new medicines for autoimmune diseases by regulating immune cell metabolism.



'Immunology is an important area of research for Lilly, and we seek novel targets that could develop into new medicines for patients suffering with autoimmune diseases,' said Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., vice president of immunology at Lilly. 'Regulating the metabolism of immune cells is a promising approach to treating these diseases, and we look forward to working with ImmuNext to advance their immunometabolism target.'



Jay Rothstein, Chief Scientific Officer at ImmuNext, states that 'We are pleased to work with Lilly to bring forward a first-in-pathway antibody that specifically targets the metabolism of lymphocytes to reprogram rather than suppress the immune system.'



Under the terms of the agreement, ImmuNext will receive an upfront payment of $40 million, and is eligible to receive up to about $565 million in development and commercialization milestones, as well as tiered royalties ranging from the mid-single to low-double digits on product sales.



In return, ImmuNext will grant Lilly an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize the novel immunometabolism target.



