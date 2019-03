BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will on Wednesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 1.75 percent.



China will provide February figures for industrial profits; in January, profits were down 1.9 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX