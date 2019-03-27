sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,11 Euro		-0,44
-1,87 %
WKN: A0HM1Q ISIN: US92553P2011 Ticker-Symbol: VCX 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VIACOM INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIACOM INC CL B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,026
25,278
26.03.
25,12
25,24
26.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CBS CORPORATION CL B
CBS CORPORATION CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CBS CORPORATION CL B42,05+6,56 %
VIACOM INC CL B23,11-1,87 %