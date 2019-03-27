

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) said that it elected Bill Wafford as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective April 8, 2019. In connection with Mr. Wafford's election, Michael Fung will cease to serve as the Company's Interim Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective April 8, 2019. Fung continues to serve as Interim Controller of the Company.



Wafford, 47, most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. since 2018. He served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development of Vitamin Shoppe from 2017 to 2018. Mr. Wafford was a Partner in the Advisory Practice group of KPMG LLP from 2015 to 2017. Prior to that, he served in positions of increasing responsibility with Walgreens Boots Alliance from 2009 to 2014, including Divisional Vice President, Retail Finance from 2009 to 2012, Vice President, International Finance from 2012 to 2013, and Vice President and Managing Director, Well Ventures LLC from 2013 to 2014.



In connection with his employment, Mr. Wafford and the Company entered into a letter agreement dated March 25, 2019 describing certain terms of his employment. A copy of the letter agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Mr. Wafford will also be eligible to participate in the J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc. 2011 Change in Control Plan.



Wafford and the Company have not entered into an employment agreement. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Wafford and any other person pursuant to which he was elected as an executive officer of the Company.



Wafford will receive base salary, annual incentive compensation, and long-term incentive awards as set forth in the letter agreement. In addition, as an inducement to join the Company, he will receive a cash signing bonus and a long-term incentive award, also as set forth in the letter agreement. Wafford will also be eligible to enter into an Executive Termination Pay Agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX