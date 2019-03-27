

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Wednesday despite U.S. markets finishing broadly higher overnight, brushing off another set of weak data.



China reported a drop in industrial profits in the January-February period, raising speculation the government might announce fresh measures to prop up growth.



A senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday that trade tensions could cut Asia's economic growth by 0.9 percentage point.



Asian stocks are trading mixed, as investors looked ahead to another round of U.S.-China trade talks resuming in Beijing on Thursday.



Uncertainty remains over how the world's two largest economies will address key issues like intellectual property and removal of most tariffs.



The dollar gained some footing while oil remained supported by OPEC-led supply cuts.



The British pound continued its roller coaster ride after two eurosceptic lawmakers indicated they might agree to support British Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal rather than risk the U.K. parliament cancelling Brexit.



Lawmakers will vote today on a range of options, including scenarios spanning from a cancellation of Brexit to a no-deal exit, to end an impasse on Britain's European Union exit.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as bond yields rebounded, helping offset lackluster housing and consumer confidence data.



The Dow gained 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed around 0.7 percent.



European markets ended on a firm note Tuesday as bond yields rebounded after falling sharply over the past few sessions, raising concerns about an impending recession.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



