

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate rose for the first time in six months in January, defying expectations for stability, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent in December. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 4 percent.



The latest increase in the jobless rate was the first since July 2018, when it rose to 4 percent.



The number of unemployed rose to 108,000 in January from 105,000 in December. The figure was 112,000 in the same month of 2018.



