

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L) reported profit before tax of 313.9 million pounds for the half year ended 31 January 2019 compared to 288.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 206.8 pence compared to 190.7 pence.



First-half revenue improved by 12.4% to 1.49 billion pounds from 1.32 billion pounds, a year ago. The Group said the ongoing growth in volume, together with a 6.5% increase in the average selling price contributed to the rise in revenue, for the period.



On current trading, Bellway plc said its trading in the first six weeks since 1 February has been strong, with the Group achieving 259 reservations per week, an increase of 4.4% compared to the equivalent period in the prior financial year.



The Group's interim dividend will increase by 5.0% to 50.4 pence per share.



