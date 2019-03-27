

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $239.91 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $136.22 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.9% to $3.87 billion from $2.98 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $239.91 Mln. vs. $136.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $3.87 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.



