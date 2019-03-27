

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued in cautious trade on Wednesday, as growth worries persisted and investors awaited a series of indicative votes in the British parliament on how to end an impasse on Britain's European Union exit.



Markets were also reacting to ECB President Mario Draghi's comments that the bank's monetary policy stance will remain accommodative in the face of weaker growth outlook for the euro area.



Speaking at the ECB Watchers conference in Frankfurt, Draghi said, 'We are now seeing a more persistent deterioration of external demand. But a soft patch does not necessarily foreshadow a serious slump.'



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2 percent at 376.40 in opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent.



Daimler shares advanced 1 percent in Frankfurt. According to the Financial Times, the German automaker is nearing the sale of a 50 percent stake in its small-car brand Smart to China's Geely Automobile Holdings.



Commerzbank gained 1.5 percent and Deutsch Bank added half a percent after German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz rejected accusations that he was insisting on their merger.



Fiat Chrysler rallied 3.4 percent on a report saying it could be the subject of a takeover bid from Renault. Shares of the latter added 2.9 percent.



Genfit rose over 2 percent in Paris. The biopharmaceutical company has announced the pricing of its global offering of an aggregate of 6.65 million new ordinary shares to specified categories of investors.



Thomas Cook added 1.3 percent in London after announcing a review of its money division.



Bellway rallied 2.4 percent after reporting solid financial results for the half year ended 31 January 2019 and hiking dividend.



