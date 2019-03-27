

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence rose in March after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 16.1 in March from 15.5 in February. In January, the reading was 17.2.



Households' expectations of their personal economic situation improved further and they were less pessimistic regarding the national economy.



The view on unemployment weakened slightly, but remained confident. Consumers maintained their high optimism regarding savings, while they were less interested in buying durable goods this month.



Elsewhere, results of a survey released by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed that the business confidence of Finnish manufacturing companies fell to -2 in March from 4 in February.



Confidence improved in the services sector and weakened slightly in the retail trade sector. Morale deteriorated in the construction industry.



