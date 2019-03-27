

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding on a significant restructuring of its Ford Sollers joint venture in Russia. Ford Sollers passenger vehicle production will cease by the end of June 2019, with the closure of vehicle assembly plants in Naberezhnye Chelny and St. Petersburg, and an engine plant in Elabuga.



'While the actions we are announcing today are difficult, they are critical to ensure the long-term viability of the Ford Sollers business. The Ford Transit line-up is the leader among foreign commercial vehicle brands in Russia, and has tremendous potential for further profitable growth in the years ahead,' said Adil Shirinov, CEO Ford Sollers.



The MOU follows a strategic review of Ford Sollers by Ford and its partner, Sollers PJSC, to improve the joint venture's near-term profitability and investment efficiency in a challenging business environment. The MOU is expected to be finalized in the following months.



Ford noted that the Russian passenger vehicle market has been under significant pressure in recent years, with recovery slower than expected and a shift to lower priced passenger vehicle segments. This has resulted in the underutilization of the Ford Sollers manufacturing plants and inadequate returns on invested capital.



In the agreed new structure for Ford Sollers, Ford and Sollers PJSC continue in partnership, with Sollers PJSC taking a 51 percent controlling interest in the restructured joint venture.



As part of the planned restructuring action, Ford Sollers passenger vehicle production will cease by the end of June 2019, with the closure of vehicle assembly plants in Naberezhnye Chelny and St. Petersburg, and an engine plant in Elabuga. Significant employee separations are required and will be delivered through voluntary programs to the fullest extent possible.



Ford Sollers also confirmed it would continue to meet warranty and service requirements for existing and future owners of all Ford branded vehicles purchased in Russia.



In connection with today's announcement, Ford currently expects to record pre-tax special item charges of about $450 million to $500 million. The charges will include approximately $250 million to $300 million of non-cash charges, primarily for accelerated depreciation and amortization, inventory and deconsolidation adjustments.



The remaining charges of about $200 million will be paid in cash and are primarily attributable to separation and termination payments for employees and suppliers. Most of these pre-tax special item charges and cash outflows will be recorded in 2019, and are part of the previously announced $11 billion in EBIT charges with cash-related effects of $7 billion Ford expects to take in the redesign of its global business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX