

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) and Western Union Co. (WU) said Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to ACI Worldwide's previously announced acquisition of Speedpay, Western Union's United States bill pay business.



The companies noted this satisfies one of the closing conditions for the transaction.



The transaction is expected to close as early as possible in the second quarter of 2019, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.



