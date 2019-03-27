

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group and German labor union ver.di agreed to make a forward-looking change to Deutsche Post AG's collective company agreement.



The company said that the agreement establishes a uniform collective company agreement allowing the company to consolidate its position as the best employer in the sector. At the heart of the agreement is an amendment which builds on the existing collective company agreement, and will enable the company to continue moving towards competitive wages for all new employees while allowing regional differences to be taken into account.



The new arrangements also allow the 13,000 DHL Delivery GmbH employees covered by the regional collective agreements for freight forwarding and logistics to be transferred to Deutsche Post AG's collective company agreement on July 1, 2019.



Both sides agreed to extend the company's outsourcing moratorium on mail and combined mail and parcel delivery services, which was due to expire on March 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020.



Redundancy protection, which was due to expire at the end of 2019 under the old arrangements, was also extended to 31 December, 2022.



