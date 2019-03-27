

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Largely reflecting a steep drop in the value of imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by much more than anticipated in the month of January.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $51.1 billion in January from a revised $59.9 billion in December.



Economists had expected the deficit to shrink to $57.0 billion from the $59.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The narrower than expected deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 2.6 percent to $258.5 billion, while the value of exports rose by 0.9 percent to $207.3 billion.



