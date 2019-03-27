sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,71 Euro		+0,01
+0,59 %
WKN: A2PFUS ISIN: US4510553054 Ticker-Symbol: IKIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,543
1,613
14:36
1,51
1,56
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC1,71+0,59 %