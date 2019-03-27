

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that it has made further progress toward returning operations back normal following the cyber-attack on March 19. The company said, four out of five business areas are running production at normal capacity, but with manual workarounds. In the most affected business area, Extruded Solutions, production is now gradually ramping up in all business units.



As of Wednesday, Building Systems units were on average producing at around 20 percent capacity, while the total production output in Extruded Solutions was around 70-80 percent, the company stated.



