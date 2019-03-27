

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) introduced its first credit card, called the Apple Card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. The card comes with features such as daily rewards program, no fees, low interest rates, enhanced security as well as privacy.



Apple Card is built into the Apple Wallet app on iPhone and is designed to be used in concert with Apple Pay, Apple's digital wallet.



Apple has also designed a physical, laser-etched titanium card for shopping at locations where Apple Pay is not accepted yet. The physical card has no card number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card, which makes it more secure than other physical credit cards.



Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard to provide the support of an issuing bank and global payments network.



Apple Card will be available in the U.S. this summer. Customers can sign up for it directly in the Wallet app on their iPhone and start using it immediately with Apple Pay in stores, in apps, or online.



The card will give customers real-time information of their latest transactions and balance right in Apple Wallet.



Purchases are automatically totaled and organized by color-coded categories, such as Food and Drinks, Shopping, and Entertainment. Thus, users are able to track their spending by categories on their phones.



The card comes with a rewards program called 'Daily Cash', which is added to customers' Apple Cash every day and can be used right away for purchases using Apple Pay.



Customers will get 3 percent Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple, 2 percent cash back on Apple Pay transactions, and 1 percent cash back on payment with the physical card.



There are no fees associated with Apple Card, including annual membership fee, late fee, international fee or over-the-limit fees.



The card comes with unique security features like Face ID or Touch ID and a one-time unique dynamic security code.



Apple says the card offers more privacy than other cards, as the company will not come to know where a customer shopped, what they purchased, or how much they paid.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX