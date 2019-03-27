

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc. (BARC.L, BCS) announced leadership changes. Ashok Vaswani, currently chief Executive officer of Barclays UK, will take on a newly created role within the Group as Global Head of Consumer Banking & Payments, reporting to Group chief Executive officer, Jes Staley.



Vaswani will oversee the execution of plans for the Group's consumer banking and cards & payments businesses in the UK and internationally.



Matt Hammerstein, currently Head of Retail Lending, will be appointed as the new chief Executive officer of Barclays UK. Mr Hammerstein will report principally to Jes Staley, as well as to Sir Ian Cheshire, the Chairman of BBUKPLC, and he will join the Barclays Group Executive Committee, and the Board of BBUKPLC. Mr Hammerstein will also report to Mr Vaswani in his new role as Global Head of Consumer Banking & Payments.



Barry Rodrigues, CEO of Cards & Payments, Barclays' largest internationally focused consumer business, and Karen Frank, CEO of the Private Bank, will also now report to Mr Vaswani.



Barclays' global Wholesale business - the Corporate & Investment Bank - will also see leadership changes.



The CIB will be managed as three distinct, though connected, units - Global Banking; Global Markets; and the Corporate Bank - all reporting directly to the Group CEO, Jes Staley.



Global Banking will comprise Barclays' Advisory, DCM, and ECM businesses. It will be led by Joe McGrath, the Global Head of Banking.



Stephen Dainton, currently Global Head of Equities, will act as interim Global Head of Markets, while Barclays conducts an internal and external search for a permanent appointee to this crucial role.



Alistair Currie will lead Barclays' Corporate Bank as Head of Corporate Banking.



All three will report to Jes Staley, and join the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2019.



Jes Staley will also now assume the role of interim CEO of Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC), the legal entity which houses all of the Group's non-ring fenced businesses (Barclays International), in addition to being Group CEO. Furthermore, and in order to support Mr Staley in his BBPLC role, Paul Compton, Group Chief Operating Officer, will assume an additional post as President of Barclays Bank PLC.



