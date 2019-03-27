Marijuana News TodayWhile it has been a downer of a day in the pot stock market, the marijuana news today is very positive when it comes to the political side of things, namely U.S. marijuana legalization.That's because big banks have come out in force to support the proposed SAFE Banking Act, which is currently making its way through the U.S. House. The bill, if passed, would legalize banking for the cannabis industry. (Source: "Marijuana banking bill picks up momentum," The Hill, March 27, 2019.)This is a huge move because, as it currently.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...