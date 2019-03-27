

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mixed after a highly lackluster session on Wednesday, as worries about global economic slowdown and continued uncertainty about Brexit and U.S.-China trade agreement rendered the mood cautious.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.02%. Among the major indices in Europe, France's CAC 40 ended 0.12% down, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX ended almost unchanged from previous closing levels. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.01% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Portugal and Spain closed on the positive side.



Austria, Netherlands, Norway ended flat, while Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine ended weak.



Bank stocks were among the notable gainers in Europe thanks to comments from the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who said that the central bank is looking at the side effects of negative rates on the banking sector.



Speaking at the ECB Watchers conference in Frankfurt, Draghi said, 'We are now seeing a more persistent deterioration of external demand. But a soft patch does not necessarily foreshadow a serious slump.'



In the German market, Infineon plunged nearly 6%. Continental and Bayer also ended notably lower.



Deutsche Bank, Covestro, Daimler, Lufthansa, Henkel, Siemens, Deutsche Post and HeidelbergCement ended on a firm note.



French stocks STMicroElectronics tumbled more than 6%. Unibail Rodamco, Dassault Systemes and Capgemini lost 2 to 3.3%.



Credit Agricole, Saint Gobain, Renault, Peugeot, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Carrefour posted strong gains.



Italy's Fiat Chrysler gained nearly 3% on reports Renault may look to acquire the company.



Commerzbank shares ended more than 5% up after the bank reported annual earnings of 865 million euros, as against 128 million euros a year earlier.



Shares of Swedbank plunged nearly 12% on reports Swedish authorities raided the bank's head office as part of an investigation into money laundering. According to a Swedish broadcaster, the New York Department of Financial Services is also said to be probing the bank for misleading investigators who were looking into a global money laundering scandal.



On the Brexit front, the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to address lawmakers from the Conservative Party on Wednesday.



Investors were awaiting a series of indicative votes in the British parliament on how to end an impasse on Britain's European Union exit.



