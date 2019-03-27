

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses almost right through the trading session.



Worries about global growth slowdown and a downward revision in Swiss growth forecast by KOF Swiss Economic Institute rendered the mood a bit bearish.



The benchmark SMI ended up 1.29 points, or 0.01%, at 9,390.59, after swinging between 9,321.56 and 9,441.04.



On Tuesday, the index ended up 83.80 points, or 0.9%, at 9,389.30, snapping a four-day losing streak.



Lonza Group shares gained nearly 2%. Credit Suisse and UBS ended higher by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Adecco Group and Swiss RE ended with modest gains.



Givaudan, SGS, Geberit and Sika ended lower by 0.4 to 1%.



Roche Holding shares shed 0.7%. The company announced that it would close its manufacturing plant in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, shuttering operations over the next five years before selling the plot.



Novartis AG announced it has bagged U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its new multiple sclerosis drug Mayzent. The stock edged up marginally in today's session.



According a report from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute, Switzerland's economic growth is set to slow sharply this year, thanks to the slowdown in the country's key export markets.



The KOF slashed the Swiss growth forecast for this year to 1% from 1.6% seen in December. In 2018, Swiss GDP grew 2.5%. The growth projection for 2020 has been retained at 2.1%.



'Exports of goods are likely to be sluggish in the first half of 2019 and are not expected to pick up until the second half of the year,' the KOF said.



'The slowdown in the global economy is also acting as a drag on demand from foreign tourism.'



The KOF expects construction investment to stagnate this year and house building to fall by 3%, primarily owing to an oversupply which has caused vacancy rates to rise.



Consumer spending is forecast to grow a modest 0.8% this year, while real wage growth is expected to remain modest this year and next.



The think tank said the Swiss National Bank is unlikely to raise its key interest rates before the ECB, and hence, rates in Switzerland will probably remain at their present levels for at least another year.



The current exchange rate was also expected to remain unchanged at 1.13 francs to the euro over the forecast horizon.



Markets in Europe ended mixed today after a lackluster session. Among the major markets, France ended marginally lower, with the CAC 40 declining 0.12%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX ended almost unchanged from previous closing levels. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.02%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX