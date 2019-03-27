

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $218.47 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $119.76 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $1.17 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.85 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 - $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $740 - $750 Mln



