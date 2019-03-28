

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG reported that its fiscal year 2018 adjusted consolidated EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes rose 21.2% to 567.2 million euros (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15) from 468.1 million euros (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18) last year.



Profit per share came to 2.30 euros, compared to 2.28 euros last year. Excluding PPA write-offs, profit per share amounted to 2.75 euros , compared to 2.57 euros in 2017. The fiscal year 2017 contained pro rata temporis PPA write-offs for only four months.



Reported revenue in fiscal year 2018 rose by 30.2% to 3.663 billion euros (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15) from 2.812 billion euros (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18).



From the pro forma perspective (with the inclusion of Drillisch over the entire previous year), revenue rose by 13.3% to 3.663 billion euros (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15) from 3.234 billion euros (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18).



The company said it is planning on strong growth in customer numbers to continue in 2019, revenues are targeted to increase by about 4% (2018: EUR 3.663 billion) and the EBITDA about 10% (2018: EUR721.9 million). The Management Board plans to provide more precise figures for the EBITDA forecast after the conclusion of the assessment arbitration relating to the price adjustment negotiations with an advance service provider.



