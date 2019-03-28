

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) announced the main resolutions to be submitted for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 23, 2019.



The main resolutions, proposed by the Supervisory Board, include: The adoption of the Company's Statutory Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).



The distribution of a cash dividend of US$0.24 per outstanding share of the Company's common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment; The reappointment of Ms. Martine Verluyten, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a one-year term expiring at the 2020 AGM; The reappointment of Ms. Janet Davidson, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the 2022 AGM; and The appointment of Ms. Claudia Bugno, in replacement of Mr. Salvatore Manzi, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the 2022 AGM.



The record date for all shareholders to participate at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be April 25, 2019.



