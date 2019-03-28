

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. or TDSC, affiliated to Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), announced Thursday the consolidation of two of its subsidiaries, Toshiba Microelectronics Corp. or TOSMEC and Toshiba Discrete Semiconductor Technology Corp. or TDIT, into a new company.



The new Toshiba Electronic Device Solutions Corp. or TEDS will start operation on April 1.



The move is expected to strengthen capabilities in proposing solutions and bringing greater efficiency to R&D for the semiconductor business.



The company noted that TDIT's business covers product development and technical sales for discrete semiconductors, while TOSMEC provides comprehensive services for system LSI, ranging from product planning, development and design to testing and failure analysis.



Following the merger, TEDS will be responsible for product planning, product development, failure analysis and solution proposals for the semiconductor business, and will cooperate with TDSC as the engineering arm of its semiconductor business.



The merger is expected to bring greater efficiency to product development and sales promotion, and to the provision of shared services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX