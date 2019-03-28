

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnership Ld (INPP.L) reported profit before tax of 138.1 million pounds for the 12 Months to 31 Dec 2018, an increase from 106.4 million pounds, prior year, due to increased investment income as a result of the growing portfolio as well as the impact of fair value movements. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 9.75 pence compared to 8.36 pence.



For fiscal year 2018, total investment income was 167.0 million pounds compared to 139.8 million pounds, including fair value movements, dividends and interest.



The company forecasts to pay the second 3.50 pence per share dividend in respect of 2018 in June 2019. Once paid, this would bring the total dividends paid in respect of 2018 to 7.00 pence per share. The company forecasts to pay 7.18 pence per share and 7.36 pence per share for 2019 and 2020 respectively.



