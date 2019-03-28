

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility SSE plc (SSE.L) Thursday said it continues to expect to report fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share in the range of 64 pence to 69 pence, excluding SSE Energy Services.



SSE Energy Services is expected to be profitable and cash flow positive, excluding working capital movements, in fiscal 2019 and 2020.



For adjusted operating profit in 2019, SSE expects to report a mid-single digit percentage increase in Networks.



Gregor Alexander, Finance Director, SSE plc, said, 'We are making encouraging progress in our core businesses of regulated energy networks and renewable energy, complemented by flexible thermal generation and business energy sales. Our disposals and stake sell-downs have generated over £1bn in proceeds, demonstrating our ability to create value for shareholders from developing and operating world class assets.'



SSE will publish full year results on May 22.



SSE expects a full-year dividend of 97.5 pence per share in fiscal 2019. SSE still expects the dividend to be set at 80 pence per share for 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX