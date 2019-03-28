

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity Plc. (DTY.L), the UK's only listed provider of funeral related services, Thursday said it welcomes the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA's announcement regarding its decision to carry out a full market investigation into the funeral sector.



Dignity said it has engaged constructively with the CMA since the market study was announced in June 2018 and has made public its support for such an investigation. The company believes the study could help improve standards across the sector and deliver better outcomes for customers.



The company will continue to work constructively with the CMA throughout the investigation and will make further announcements as appropriate.



Mike McCollum, Chief Executive, said, 'Dignity has made clear that we welcome the CMA's investigation into the funeral market and look forward to continuing our work with the CMA and other industry bodies to protect consumers.'



