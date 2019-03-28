

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound declined to 2-day lows of 1.3072 against the franc and 0.8560 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3140 and 0.8510, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.3208 against the greenback and 145.92 against the yen, the pound dropped to a 6-day low of 1.3125 and a weekly low of 144.52, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.29 against the franc, 0.87 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback and 142.00 against the yen.



