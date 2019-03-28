

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a trading and services group, announced the company wants to generate a significant year-on-year improvement in its results in 2019. BayWa expects its first-quarter 2019 result to be considerably better than the previous year.



Also, the company's CEO Klaus Josef Lutz said BayWa will be looking to integrate a 'green perspective' into its business strategies and models to a much greater and more-targeted extent moving forward.



The company said it intends to pay a stable dividend for 2018 of 90 cents per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX