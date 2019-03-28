

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks helped investors shrug off uncertainty over Brexit as well as renewed concerns over slowing growth.



Reuters said citing U.S. officials that there has been progress on all fronts under discussion, though no definite timetable to reach a final deal was laid out.



Elsewhere, the Brexit process remains in deadlock after MPs, who have seized control of the parliamentary timetable from the government, failed to rally behind any single option.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent at 378.31 in opening deals after closing flat with a positive bias the previous day.



Germany



The benchmark DAX was rising half a percent after ending largely unchanged in the previous session.



Deutsche Telekom rose modestly. The company said it expects to cut its carbon footprint by 90 percent in total by 2030.



Aareal Bank was also moving higher. In a letter to shareholders, CEO Hermann Merkens said the company has set the right course with its 'Aareal 2020' program, and made significant progress again last year in the implementation process.



Volkswagen gained 0.6 percent after saying it was not interested in a tie-up with Fiat Chrysler.



Bayer shed 0.8 percent after a U.S, jury ordered the company to pay $80 million to a man who claimed his use of glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused his cancer.



Construction firm Hochtief slumped 7.7 percent on news of share sale by Atlantia.



France



The benchmark CAC 40 was up half a percent after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Renault fell nearly 1 percent as Nissan Motor Co.'s CEO said he was not aware of discussions about deal-making around the embattled Renault SA-Nissan partnership.



London



The benchmark FTSE 100 was climbing 0.7 percent after ending largely unchanged on Wednesday.



Barclays slid half a percent as top boss Tim Throsby decided to leave the lender.



Electric utility SSE edged up slightly after backing its FY19 earnings view.



Engineering company Meggitt was little changed despite winning a contract worth up to $37 million from General Dynamics Land Systems.



The Rest of Europe



Unilever was moving higher in Amsterdam on news it is launching stricter advertiser criteria for publishers in an effort to boost consumer trust.



Swedbank tumbled 3.7 percent on concerns over an investigation into a suspected fraud.



