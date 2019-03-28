

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation slowed in March, defying expectations for stability, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following a 1.5 percent climb in February. Economists had expected the rate of inflation to remain unchanged.



In January, inflation was 1.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4 percent in March. Economists had expected a 0.60 percent increase.



Energy inflation accelerated to 4.5 percent from 2.9 percent, while food price growth halved to 0.7 percent from 1.4 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed 1.5 percent annually, which was slightly slower than the 1.6 percent economists had forecast.



The HICP rose 0.6 percent monthly in March, in line with economists' expectations.



The statistical office is set to publish the final results for March on April 11.



