

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's producer prices rose in February after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 5.6 percent annually in February, after a 1.0 percent fall in January. In December, the inflation was 9.5 percent.



Domestic market producer prices rose 2.4 percent annually in February and prices in foreign market surged 7.3 percent.



Prices for marine products rose 12.8 percent and other manufacturing industry grew 5.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 1.5 percent in February, following a 1.0 percent decline in the previous month.



