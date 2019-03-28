

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's low-cost carrier Wow Air has ceased operations and canceled all flights, stranding passengers in the process.



'WOW AIR has ceased operation. All WOW AIR flights have been canceled,' the airline said in a travel alert on its website.



Wow Air urged its passengers to check available flights with other airlines, noting that some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, or so-called rescue fares.



The airline advised passengers who bought tickets with credit card or from a European travel agent within the European Economic Area to contact their respective credit card company or travel agent to check for a refund of the ticket cost.



Passengers who have bought travel protection or whose credit card terms may include such protection may be entitled to claim compensation, but such compensation is often limited, the airline noted.



Passengers may also be entitled to compensation from Wow Air. In case of the airline's bankruptcy, claims should be filed to the administrator or liquidator.



Wow Air was founded in November 2011 by entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, whose extensive business background is largely in technology and telecoms in Iceland, Europe and North America. The airline specialized in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe.



Wow Air's inaugural flight was to Paris on May 31, 2012. In October that same year, it took over the flight operations of Iceland Express.



The airline's annual passenger number grew to 3.5 million in 2018 from 2.8 million in 2017. Its fleet consisted of Airbus A320, A321 and A330 aircraft, and it employed around 1,000 people.



However, the airline's profitability was hurt by a fall in tourist visits to Iceland and rising fuel costs. Wow Air had engaged in negotiations to sell itself to Icelandair Group, the holding company of rival Icelandair, but the talks failed.



Icelandair and Easyjet have said they will assist stranded passengers by providing discounted fares.



