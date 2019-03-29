

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was beneath expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63 - unchanged and as expected, while the participation rate came in at 61.4 percent.



The number of employed persons in February was 66.56 million, an increase of 780,000 or 1.2 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in February was 1.56 million, a decrease of 100,000 or an annual 6.0 percent.



