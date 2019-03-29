

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Japanese pharmaceuticals company Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) announced Monday that it has appointed Sunao Manabe as Chief Executive Officer along with his current roles of Representative Director and President. The effective date of the change will be June 17.



Manabe succeeds George Nakayama, who will now continue his roles of Representative Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Manabe has been Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and COO since April 2017. Nakayama has been CEO since June 2010, and Chairman and CEO since April 2017.



Separately, Daiichi Sankyo announced that it has entered into a global development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca for Daiichi Sankyo's lead antibody drug conjugate or ADC, [fam-] trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201).



The drug is currently in pivotal development for multiple HER2 expressing cancers including breast and gastric cancer, and additional development in non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer.



Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi Sankyo an upfront payment of $1.35 billion. Contingent payments of up to $5.55 billion include $3.8 billion for achievement of future regulatory milestones and other contingencies, as well as sales-related milestones of up to $1.75 billion. Total payments under the agreement have the potential to reach up to $6.90 billion.



Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca will jointly develop and commercialize [fam-] trastuzumab deruxtecan as a monotherapy or a combination therapy worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights.



Daiichi Sankyo will be solely responsible for manufacturing and the supply of the drug.



The companies will share equally development and commercialization costs as well as profits worldwide.



Daiichi Sankyo is expected to book sales in U.S., certain countries in Europe, and certain other markets where Daiichi Sankyo has affiliates. AstraZeneca is expected to book sales in all other markets worldwide, including China, Australia, Canada and Russia.



Further, Daiichi Sankyo announced plans to accelerate filing of the Biologics License Application or BLA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for [fam-] trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201), an investigational HER2 targeting antibody drug conjugate, in patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with ado trastuzumab emtansine.



Submission of the application, which was originally planned for 2020, is now scheduled for the first half of fiscal year 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX