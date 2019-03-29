

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Ltd (3IN.L) issued a performance update for the period from 1 October 2018 to 28 March 2019. The company reported that its portfolio overall continues to perform well. Total income and non-income cash was 69 million pounds, in the period.



Richard Laing, Chair of 3i Infrastructure plc, said: '3i Infrastructure continues to outperform its objectives and remains on track to deliver a full year dividend of 8.65 pence per share, 10% higher than last year.'



The company stated that its cash balance was 262 million pounds at 28 March 2019, and the undrawn balance of its Revolving Credit Facility was at 284 million pounds.



3i Infrastructure expects to announce its results for the year to 31 March 2019 on 9 May 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX