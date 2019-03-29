

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) reiterated the guidance given in its preliminary results on 14 February 2019. The guidance is for further moderation of revenue decline and consequently constant currency revenue for the continuing MFPP business for the 12 months to 31 October 2019 is expected to be between minus 4% to minus 6% compared to a decline of 7.1% for the 12 months ended 31 October 2018, the company stated.



The Group will announce its interim results for the six months to 30 April 2019 on 9 July 2019.



