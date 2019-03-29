

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) announced, as the termination of Debenhams noteholder consent process was one of the waivable pre-conditions to the possible offer for Debenhams plc, the Group is giving further consideration to Debenhams' announcement in the context of the proposal.



On 28 March, Debenhams plc (DEB.L) confirmed that a majority of holders of Debenhams 5.25% Senior Notes due 2021 have provided consent to the amendments sought to the existing Notes. The requisite consent level has been achieved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX