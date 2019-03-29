

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (CADC) announced the appointment of Mr. Yang (Sean) Liu as CEO and Chairman of the Board, succeeding Xianfu Han. The company also announced the appointment of Ms. Lili Jiang as Chief Financial Officer and director succeeding Weili.



Prior to joining CADC, Liu served as the President at Wave Sync Corp., an OTC company from July 2017 to August 2018.



From 2016 to the present, Ms. Jiang served as an overseas healthcare business representative for Aolan Healthcare Management, where she was in charge of business development with Japan, America, and other developed countries.



