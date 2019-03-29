

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in February after edging down by 0.1 percent in January. Economists had expected personal income to climb by 0.3 percent.



Reflecting the continued impact of the recent government shutdown, the Commerce Department also released data on personal spending in January but not February.



Personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in January after falling by 0.6 percent in December, while economists had expected spending to increase by 0.3 percent.



