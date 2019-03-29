

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



Date: 29 March 2019



+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |OneSavings Bank plc | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name of schemes: | a. Sharesave Scheme | | | b. Deferred Share Bonus Plan | | | c. Performance Share Plan | +-----------------+---------------------+-------------------+---+--------------+ |Period of return:|From: |29 September 2018|To:| 29 March 2019| +-----------------+---------------------+-------------------+---+--------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under | a. 21,165 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | each | | | b. 425 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each | | | c. 819 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block | a. 160,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | each | |date of the last return (if any | b. 431,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | |increase has been applied for): | each | | | c. 236,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | | | each | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities | a. 17,206 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | each | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | b. 430,904 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | | | each | | | c. 235,241 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | | | each | | | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not | a. 163,959 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | |yet issued/allotted at end of period: | each | | | b. 521 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each | | | c. 1,578 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | | | each | | | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



