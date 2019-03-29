

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced that Steven Williams, currently senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Frito-Lay's U.S. operations, has been appointed to the role of chief executive officer of PepsiCo Foods North America, which includes Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America, effective immediately. Williams replaces Vivek Sankaran who will depart the company on April 12, 2019 to become president and chief executive officer of Albertsons Companies, Inc.



Williams was most recently responsible for leading Frito-Lay North America's customer, field, and foodservice sales teams, go-to-market strategy and execution.



