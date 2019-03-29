

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose to a five-month high in March and at a faster than expected pace, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.2 percent rise in February. Economists had expected 1.6 percent inflation.



The latest reading was the highest since October 2018, when the inflation was 1.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in March. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX