

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan resolution introduced in the US Senate warns that Chinese telecoms companies like Huawei and ZTE present serious threats to the national security of the United States and its allies.



The resolution coincides with a British cybersecurity watchdog's report that details security risks posed by Huawei.



The report by the National Cyber Security Center identified 'significant technical issues' in the telecoms giant's engineering, and warned there is 'only limited assurance that the long-term security risks can be managed in the Huawei equipment currently deployed in the UK'.



Many US partners and allies are considering relying on these Chinese telecommunications companies to build their 5G networks, even after the U.S. government called on these countries to abandon utilizing Huawei and ZTE.



At the same time, some European telecoms operators are considering removing Huawei equipment from their networks.



The resolution, introduced by Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Ed Markey (D-MA), tries to show that the Congress has serious concerns about using certain Chinese telecommunications equipment in US communication systems as well as global 5G infrastructure.



Senator Gardner said it is concerning that allies like Germany are considering relying on their products. 'Now Congress is moving in a bipartisan fashion to emphasize what this Administration, previous Administrations, and many of our allies have said about the risks of Huawei and ZTE. It is my hope all of our allies in Europe and around the globe hear us loud and clear,' he said in a statement.



Senator Coons urged the Trump administration to continue its work with US allies so they are fully able to protect the 5G networks of the future.



'Chinese law requires its companies, including Huawei and ZTE, to fully cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party. If we don't address emerging threats collectively, we stand to jeopardize our national security, the rules of the road, and the very underpinnings of the international system,' said Senator Markey.



