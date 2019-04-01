

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc.'s (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said regulators and governments should play a more active role in controlling internet content.



Zuckerberg said the responsibility for monitoring harmful content is too great for firms alone.



He calls for new laws in four areas: 'Harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.'



It comes two weeks after a gunman used the site to livestream his attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.



Zuckerberg said, 'Lawmakers often tell me we have too much power over speech, and frankly I agree. I've come to believe that we shouldn't make so many important decisions about speech on our own. So we're creating an independent body so people can appeal our decisions. We're also working with governments, including French officials, on ensuring the effectiveness of content review systems.'



Zuckerberg said that Internet companies should be accountable for enforcing standards on harmful content. It's impossible to remove all harmful content from the internet, but when people use dozens of different sharing services - all with their own policies and processes - the company need a more standardized approach. Zuckerberg said, 'One idea is for third-party bodies to set standards governing the distribution of harmful content and measure companies against those standards. Regulation could set baselines for what's prohibited and require companies to build systems for keeping harmful content to a bare minimum.'



